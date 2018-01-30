All apartments in Fort Worth
1005 Davis Avenue

1005 E Davis Ave · No Longer Available
Location

1005 E Davis Ave, Fort Worth, TX 76104
Hillside

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Newly modern updated duplex with quartz counter top and stainless steel appliances.
Right off of I 35 W in a nice quiet neighborhood.

Includes: Refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, washer & dryer connections

Pet Friendly with a refundable deposit $250/pet.
No breed or weight restrictions.
Rental Terms: $1099 monthly rent | $1099 deposit

Our applications are FREE; you do not need to pay to apply, but we will verify you make 3x rent, have no recent evictions, and we'll review credit and criminal background to make final decision.

Tenant pays all utilities and yard care.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment, or in person tours with our representative. Text (817) 952-9422 for quickest response. Calls to this number will be answered by our answering service but we will return the call at our earliest convenience.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

