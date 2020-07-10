10028 Long Rifle Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace Property Amenities parking garage

You must have 5 years of GOOD rental, No Pets, A Job making 3 times the rent & no major criminal background to lease this house. You must see the house in person in order to put in an application for it - No Exceptions. Like my Facebook picture, the pictures I have for this house make it look better than it actually is. The house has 2 bedrooms (TWO) and 2 bathrooms. We are doing nothing to make this house any better than it is. Conditionally, it is in AS-IS condition. FYI, the owner has a home warranty on this house and when something goes wrong like the AC, it takes about 3 days to get someone out there. Just wanting you to know the facts.