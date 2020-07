Amenities

dishwasher garage ceiling fan fireplace microwave carpet

A gorgeous home with 4 bedrooms and 3 living areas. Master bedroom is spacious with dual sinks and a medicine cabinet, Kitchen contains an island. Flooring is made of carpet, Ceramic tile and wood. Energy efficiency include ceiling fans, gas water heater and thermo windows. Common features include jogging path, bike path and private lake etc. Refrigerator in the garage is not included in the lease.