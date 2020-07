Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking

Great corner lot location close to North Elementary School with easy access to 820. Open free flowing floor plan, spacious living room with corner wood burning fire place, sunny kitchen with smooth top range, built in microwave and plenty of counter & cabinet space, large utility room, wired for surround sound. Relax in your split master bedroom with a huge walk in closet and garden tub in the master. Large 12x10 heavy duty storage shed in the backyard.