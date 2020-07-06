All apartments in Fort Worth
10000 Pyrite Drive

Location

10000 Pyrite Dr, Fort Worth, TX 76131
Northbrook

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
OPEN HOUSE ON THURS. 7-2 FROM 4-7! Incredible home that is move in ready!! Great floorplan with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, in the newer subdivision of Trails of Fossil Creek. Plenty of space for the family with 2 living rooms. The family room features a wood burning fireplace. Lovely kitchen that offers stainless steel appliances, including REFRIGERATOR, granite countertops, large island, tile floors, and large pantry. Master suite showcases garden tub, separate shower, dual sinks and walk-in closet. Nice fenced yard that is well maintained. Community offers pool, playground, walking-jogging path, and greenbelt. Quiet subdivision close to shopping, dining, entertainment and schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10000 Pyrite Drive have any available units?
10000 Pyrite Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 10000 Pyrite Drive have?
Some of 10000 Pyrite Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10000 Pyrite Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10000 Pyrite Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10000 Pyrite Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10000 Pyrite Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 10000 Pyrite Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10000 Pyrite Drive offers parking.
Does 10000 Pyrite Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10000 Pyrite Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10000 Pyrite Drive have a pool?
Yes, 10000 Pyrite Drive has a pool.
Does 10000 Pyrite Drive have accessible units?
No, 10000 Pyrite Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10000 Pyrite Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10000 Pyrite Drive has units with dishwashers.

