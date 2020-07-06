10000 Pyrite Drive

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

OPEN HOUSE ON THURS. 7-2 FROM 4-7! Incredible home that is move in ready!! Great floorplan with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, in the newer subdivision of Trails of Fossil Creek. Plenty of space for the family with 2 living rooms. The family room features a wood burning fireplace. Lovely kitchen that offers stainless steel appliances, including REFRIGERATOR, granite countertops, large island, tile floors, and large pantry. Master suite showcases garden tub, separate shower, dual sinks and walk-in closet. Nice fenced yard that is well maintained. Community offers pool, playground, walking-jogging path, and greenbelt. Quiet subdivision close to shopping, dining, entertainment and schools.