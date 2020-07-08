All apartments in Farmers Branch
Last updated September 10 2019 at 10:15 AM

5830 Lago Vista

5830 Lago Vista West · No Longer Available
Location

5830 Lago Vista West, Farmers Branch, TX 75234

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
bathtub
range
oven
Unit Amenities
bathtub
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
5830 Lago Vista Available 09/23/19 5830 Lago Vista - 5/Bed 3.5/Bath - $3995/month - Imagine your family living in a gated community where nature meets elegance. Welcome to Lago Vista! This custom built 5 bedroom 3 1/2 bath home has everything your looking for. Situated behind the gate this home features energy efficient spray foam insulation, upgraded lighting/plumbing fixtures, tons of molding/custom cabinets, Fisher and Paykel appliances,beverage cooler, plantation shutters & quartz counters. With 2 living and 2 dining areas this home is perfect for entertaining. Beautiful chefs kitchen with farm house sink, huge island, gas stove with double oven and gorgeous counters and cabinetry. Large master bedroom that will easily accommodate a king sized bed and sitting area. Master bath w/relaxing soaking tub and custom walk-in shower. If your family enjoys entertaining you will love the covered patio and huge backyard. Your children will spend their afternoons riding bikes on the wide sidewalks or fishing in the lake. Located in the sought after London School district

(RLNE4252212)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5830 Lago Vista have any available units?
5830 Lago Vista doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Farmers Branch, TX.
What amenities does 5830 Lago Vista have?
Some of 5830 Lago Vista's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5830 Lago Vista currently offering any rent specials?
5830 Lago Vista is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5830 Lago Vista pet-friendly?
Yes, 5830 Lago Vista is pet friendly.
Does 5830 Lago Vista offer parking?
No, 5830 Lago Vista does not offer parking.
Does 5830 Lago Vista have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5830 Lago Vista does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5830 Lago Vista have a pool?
No, 5830 Lago Vista does not have a pool.
Does 5830 Lago Vista have accessible units?
No, 5830 Lago Vista does not have accessible units.
Does 5830 Lago Vista have units with dishwashers?
No, 5830 Lago Vista does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5830 Lago Vista have units with air conditioning?
No, 5830 Lago Vista does not have units with air conditioning.

