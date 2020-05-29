3510 Cloverdale Lane

Amenities

INCREDIBLE REMODELED HOME NEAR MARSH and LBJ!!! Move-in ready! Kitchen and bathroom updated and remodeled four years ago! Spacious open floor plan includes flexspace of family room, dining room, and kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, island, and tons of STORAGE! AMAZING large recently fenced backyard with trees, recently built DECK, SPRINKLER and drip system, SODDED yard, and GATED driveway with extra parking or secure room for children to play! One year old washer and dryer plus stainless steel refrigerator are included at no additional charge. Pets considered on a case by case basis. Don't miss a chance to call this lovely property HOME!!