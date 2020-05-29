All apartments in Farmers Branch
3510 Cloverdale Lane

Location

3510 Cloverdale Lane, Farmers Branch, TX 75234

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
INCREDIBLE REMODELED HOME NEAR MARSH and LBJ!!! Move-in ready! Kitchen and bathroom updated and remodeled four years ago! Spacious open floor plan includes flexspace of family room, dining room, and kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, island, and tons of STORAGE! AMAZING large recently fenced backyard with trees, recently built DECK, SPRINKLER and drip system, SODDED yard, and GATED driveway with extra parking or secure room for children to play! One year old washer and dryer plus stainless steel refrigerator are included at no additional charge. Pets considered on a case by case basis. Don't miss a chance to call this lovely property HOME!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3510 Cloverdale Lane have any available units?
3510 Cloverdale Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Farmers Branch, TX.
What amenities does 3510 Cloverdale Lane have?
Some of 3510 Cloverdale Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3510 Cloverdale Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3510 Cloverdale Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3510 Cloverdale Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 3510 Cloverdale Lane is pet friendly.
Does 3510 Cloverdale Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3510 Cloverdale Lane offers parking.
Does 3510 Cloverdale Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3510 Cloverdale Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3510 Cloverdale Lane have a pool?
No, 3510 Cloverdale Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3510 Cloverdale Lane have accessible units?
No, 3510 Cloverdale Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3510 Cloverdale Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3510 Cloverdale Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 3510 Cloverdale Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 3510 Cloverdale Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

