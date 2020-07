Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage dog park oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park parking garage

Great location and nice drive up appeal! See beautiful Rawhide Park on Golfing Green Drive from the front porch! Second living could be 4th bedroom or study! Close to the Farmers Branch Aquatics Center and farmers Branch Community Recreation Center, the new dog park. Close drive to the Farmers Branch Manske Library, restaurants and supermarkets. Carrollton Farmers Branch School District.