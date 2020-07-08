All apartments in Farmers Branch
2834 Golfing Green Drive
Last updated December 27 2019 at 1:25 PM

2834 Golfing Green Drive

2834 Golfing Green Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2834 Golfing Green Drive, Farmers Branch, TX 75234

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Well-appointed duplex in the heart of Farmers Branch with immediate availability. Located across the street from scenic Rawhide Park, which features a two-mile walking running trail and a short walk to the Manske Library. This duplex includes a large living space with a wood burning fireplace, fresh paint, updated counter-tops in kitchen and bathrooms and luxury vinyl plank flooring. Located one mile north of 635 and walking distance from the Dart Rail and shops at Mustang Square. Large trees, sprinkler system, private fencing and covered patio. Includes a 2 car carport in the rear of home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2834 Golfing Green Drive have any available units?
2834 Golfing Green Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Farmers Branch, TX.
What amenities does 2834 Golfing Green Drive have?
Some of 2834 Golfing Green Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2834 Golfing Green Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2834 Golfing Green Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2834 Golfing Green Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2834 Golfing Green Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Farmers Branch.
Does 2834 Golfing Green Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2834 Golfing Green Drive offers parking.
Does 2834 Golfing Green Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2834 Golfing Green Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2834 Golfing Green Drive have a pool?
No, 2834 Golfing Green Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2834 Golfing Green Drive have accessible units?
No, 2834 Golfing Green Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2834 Golfing Green Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2834 Golfing Green Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2834 Golfing Green Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2834 Golfing Green Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

