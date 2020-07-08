17283 Cedar Springs Road

Amenities

recently renovated pool playground key fob access furnished

Unit Amenities furnished recently renovated Property Amenities playground pool key fob access

This fully furnished, CHBO Certified one bedroom, one and a half bath luxury condo is perfect for executive tenants needing convenient access to downtown Dallas and the Metroplex. Its finish and furnishings befit your most valued clients and team members. Its less than ten minutes from Dallas-Love Field and fifteen from the heart of downtown.



Dallas-Fort Worth has a reputation for big oil, but it boasts thousands of company headquarters, the most in the United States. This includes Fortune 500 companies like AT&T, Energy Transfer Equity, Tenet Healthcare, Holly Frontier Corp, Dean Foods, Southwest Airlines, Celanese, Trinity Industries, Energy Future Holdings, Neiman Marcus, Builders First Source, Comerica, and Primoris Services. Plano and Irving are nearby communities with their own heavyweight firms like JC Penney, Alliance Data Systems, Dr Pepper Snapple Group, Rent-A-Center, Cinemark Holdings, Kimberly Clark, Fluor, and Commercial Metals. The favorable business climate and central location make Dallas a perfect choice for business, and theres high demand for corporate short-term housing.



In terms of fun, Dallas is no cowtown either, theres an elite level of sophistication and a cosmopolitan vibe. Dive deep into the citys culture are the Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Gardens, the Sixth Floor Museum, the George Bush Presidential Library, the Perot Museum of Natural Science, the Morton H Myerson Symphony Center, the Dallas Museum of Art, and the Dallas World Aquarium. West End is a famous spot for nightlife, with great bars and better food oft the site of foodie tours. Locally, Twin Wells and Brook Hollow Golf course arent far, and Trammell Crow and Lakeside Park provide nearby spots to hike, bike, or just get some fresh air. The complex offers a swimming pool and playground for guests which are yours to enjoy.



This luxury level condo is newly renovated and update with all new furniture. Schlage locks with keyless entry add convenience to security,