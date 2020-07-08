All apartments in Farmers Branch
Last updated October 24 2019 at 1:46 AM

17283 Cedar Springs Road

17283 Cedar Lane · No Longer Available
Location

17283 Cedar Lane, Farmers Branch, TX 75234
Brookhaven Estates

Amenities

recently renovated
pool
playground
key fob access
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
recently renovated
Property Amenities
playground
pool
key fob access
This fully furnished, CHBO Certified one bedroom, one and a half bath luxury condo is perfect for executive tenants needing convenient access to downtown Dallas and the Metroplex. Its finish and furnishings befit your most valued clients and team members. Its less than ten minutes from Dallas-Love Field and fifteen from the heart of downtown.

Dallas-Fort Worth has a reputation for big oil, but it boasts thousands of company headquarters, the most in the United States. This includes Fortune 500 companies like AT&T, Energy Transfer Equity, Tenet Healthcare, Holly Frontier Corp, Dean Foods, Southwest Airlines, Celanese, Trinity Industries, Energy Future Holdings, Neiman Marcus, Builders First Source, Comerica, and Primoris Services. Plano and Irving are nearby communities with their own heavyweight firms like JC Penney, Alliance Data Systems, Dr Pepper Snapple Group, Rent-A-Center, Cinemark Holdings, Kimberly Clark, Fluor, and Commercial Metals. The favorable business climate and central location make Dallas a perfect choice for business, and theres high demand for corporate short-term housing.

In terms of fun, Dallas is no cowtown either, theres an elite level of sophistication and a cosmopolitan vibe. Dive deep into the citys culture are the Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Gardens, the Sixth Floor Museum, the George Bush Presidential Library, the Perot Museum of Natural Science, the Morton H Myerson Symphony Center, the Dallas Museum of Art, and the Dallas World Aquarium. West End is a famous spot for nightlife, with great bars and better food oft the site of foodie tours. Locally, Twin Wells and Brook Hollow Golf course arent far, and Trammell Crow and Lakeside Park provide nearby spots to hike, bike, or just get some fresh air. The complex offers a swimming pool and playground for guests which are yours to enjoy.

This luxury level condo is newly renovated and update with all new furniture. Schlage locks with keyless entry add convenience to security,

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17283 Cedar Springs Road have any available units?
17283 Cedar Springs Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Farmers Branch, TX.
What amenities does 17283 Cedar Springs Road have?
Some of 17283 Cedar Springs Road's amenities include recently renovated, pool, and playground. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17283 Cedar Springs Road currently offering any rent specials?
17283 Cedar Springs Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17283 Cedar Springs Road pet-friendly?
No, 17283 Cedar Springs Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Farmers Branch.
Does 17283 Cedar Springs Road offer parking?
No, 17283 Cedar Springs Road does not offer parking.
Does 17283 Cedar Springs Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17283 Cedar Springs Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17283 Cedar Springs Road have a pool?
Yes, 17283 Cedar Springs Road has a pool.
Does 17283 Cedar Springs Road have accessible units?
No, 17283 Cedar Springs Road does not have accessible units.
Does 17283 Cedar Springs Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 17283 Cedar Springs Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17283 Cedar Springs Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 17283 Cedar Springs Road does not have units with air conditioning.

