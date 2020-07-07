628 TAYLOR Court

This spacious 1500 sq. ft. 3 bedroom duplex in Presidential Estates is close to shopping and highway 67. Call CSS to show. New paint! New flooring! New Carpet! No Pets! $50 APP FEE PER ADULT 18 & OLDER APPLYN ONLINE OR TAR APP*
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
