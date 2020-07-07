All apartments in Duncanville
Find more places like 628 TAYLOR Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Duncanville, TX
/
628 TAYLOR Court
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

628 TAYLOR Court

628 Taylor Ct · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Duncanville
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

628 Taylor Ct, Duncanville, TX 75137

Amenities

dishwasher
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
oven
Property Amenities
This spacious 1500 sq. ft. 3 bedroom duplex in Presidential Estates is close to shopping and highway 67. Call CSS to show. New paint! New flooring! New Carpet! No Pets!
$50 APP FEE PER ADULT 18 & OLDER
APPLYN ONLINE OR TAR APP*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 628 TAYLOR Court have any available units?
628 TAYLOR Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Duncanville, TX.
How much is rent in Duncanville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Duncanville Rent Report.
Is 628 TAYLOR Court currently offering any rent specials?
628 TAYLOR Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 628 TAYLOR Court pet-friendly?
No, 628 TAYLOR Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Duncanville.
Does 628 TAYLOR Court offer parking?
No, 628 TAYLOR Court does not offer parking.
Does 628 TAYLOR Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 628 TAYLOR Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 628 TAYLOR Court have a pool?
No, 628 TAYLOR Court does not have a pool.
Does 628 TAYLOR Court have accessible units?
No, 628 TAYLOR Court does not have accessible units.
Does 628 TAYLOR Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 628 TAYLOR Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 628 TAYLOR Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 628 TAYLOR Court does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Find a Sublet
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1303 Main
1303 S Main St
Duncanville, TX 75137
Bella Ruscello Luxury Apartment Homes
250 E Highway 67
Duncanville, TX 75137

Similar Pages

Duncanville 1 BedroomsDuncanville 2 Bedrooms
Duncanville Apartments with GymDuncanville Cheap Places
Duncanville Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXBenbrook, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TXMidlothian, TXWhite Settlement, TXRichland Hills, TX
Forney, TXProsper, TXSouthlake, TXCorsicana, TXBalch Springs, TXAzle, TXFairview, TXSaginaw, TXEnnis, TXRoanoke, TXAubrey, TXSanger, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District