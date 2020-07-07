All apartments in Duncanville
530 Alameda Avenue

530 Alameda Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

530 Alameda Avenue, Duncanville, TX 75137

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Enjoy this gorgeous two story home located in Duncanville, featuring an open concept living and entertainment space with a fireplace. Large kitchen with updated appliances and beautiful stained cabinetry.. Unwind in the spacious Master Suite, featuring a walk in closet, dual sinks, with garden tub and separate shower. Home boasts stunning laminate wood flooring and plush carpet in the bedrooms. Entertain in the over sized fenced backyard with open patio. Come view this lovely home today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 530 Alameda Avenue have any available units?
530 Alameda Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Duncanville, TX.
How much is rent in Duncanville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Duncanville Rent Report.
What amenities does 530 Alameda Avenue have?
Some of 530 Alameda Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 530 Alameda Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
530 Alameda Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 530 Alameda Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 530 Alameda Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Duncanville.
Does 530 Alameda Avenue offer parking?
No, 530 Alameda Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 530 Alameda Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 530 Alameda Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 530 Alameda Avenue have a pool?
No, 530 Alameda Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 530 Alameda Avenue have accessible units?
No, 530 Alameda Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 530 Alameda Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 530 Alameda Avenue has units with dishwashers.

