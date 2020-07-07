530 Alameda Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities

Enjoy this gorgeous two story home located in Duncanville, featuring an open concept living and entertainment space with a fireplace. Large kitchen with updated appliances and beautiful stained cabinetry.. Unwind in the spacious Master Suite, featuring a walk in closet, dual sinks, with garden tub and separate shower. Home boasts stunning laminate wood flooring and plush carpet in the bedrooms. Entertain in the over sized fenced backyard with open patio. Come view this lovely home today!