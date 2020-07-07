All apartments in Duncanville
207 Cedar Street

Location

207 Cedar Street, Duncanville, TX 75137

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful remodeled property is ready for your renters. Extra large lot for entertaining, kids, and pets!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 207 Cedar Street have any available units?
207 Cedar Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Duncanville, TX.
How much is rent in Duncanville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Duncanville Rent Report.
Is 207 Cedar Street currently offering any rent specials?
207 Cedar Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 207 Cedar Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 207 Cedar Street is pet friendly.
Does 207 Cedar Street offer parking?
No, 207 Cedar Street does not offer parking.
Does 207 Cedar Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 207 Cedar Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 207 Cedar Street have a pool?
No, 207 Cedar Street does not have a pool.
Does 207 Cedar Street have accessible units?
No, 207 Cedar Street does not have accessible units.
Does 207 Cedar Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 207 Cedar Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 207 Cedar Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 207 Cedar Street does not have units with air conditioning.

