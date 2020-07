Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful 2 Story, 3 Bed and 2.5 bath house with plenty of yard space. The house features an open concept with dining, living and kitchen. Just minutes from highways, schools, shopping but tucked away in quiet neighborhood. Home is move in ready!! No pit bulls or aggressive breeds. Pay $50 app fee per adult online, bridgetowergp. com navigate to residents tab.