All apartments in DeSoto
Find more places like 744 Chalk Hill Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
DeSoto, TX
/
744 Chalk Hill Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

744 Chalk Hill Lane

744 Chalk Hill Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
DeSoto
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

744 Chalk Hill Lane, DeSoto, TX 75115

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Lease this nice home nestled in the heart of DeSoto. 3 bedrooms and 2 full ideal for the person who needs just the right amount of space. Just minutes from Highway 35 and Highway 20. Look, Love & Lease!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 744 Chalk Hill Lane have any available units?
744 Chalk Hill Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeSoto, TX.
How much is rent in DeSoto, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly DeSoto Rent Report.
What amenities does 744 Chalk Hill Lane have?
Some of 744 Chalk Hill Lane's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 744 Chalk Hill Lane currently offering any rent specials?
744 Chalk Hill Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 744 Chalk Hill Lane pet-friendly?
No, 744 Chalk Hill Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in DeSoto.
Does 744 Chalk Hill Lane offer parking?
Yes, 744 Chalk Hill Lane offers parking.
Does 744 Chalk Hill Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 744 Chalk Hill Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 744 Chalk Hill Lane have a pool?
No, 744 Chalk Hill Lane does not have a pool.
Does 744 Chalk Hill Lane have accessible units?
No, 744 Chalk Hill Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 744 Chalk Hill Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 744 Chalk Hill Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

DeSoto Town Center
207 E. Pleasant Run Road
DeSoto, TX 75115
Bellwether Ridge
841 South Polk Street
DeSoto, TX 75115
Mount Vernon
1020 Scotland Dr
DeSoto, TX 75115
The Colonies
2525 Bolton Boone Dr
DeSoto, TX 75115
Las Casitas Apartments
1369 N Hampton Rd
DeSoto, TX 75115
Desoto Ranch
801 South Polk
DeSoto, TX 75115
Huntington Ridge
821 S Polk St
DeSoto, TX 75115

Similar Pages

DeSoto 1 BedroomsDeSoto 2 Bedrooms
DeSoto Apartments with PoolDeSoto Dog Friendly Apartments
DeSoto Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TXCedar Hill, TXRockwall, TX
The Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXAddison, TXWylie, TXCleburne, TXHurst, TXBurleson, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary