Lease this nice home nestled in the heart of DeSoto. 3 bedrooms and 2 full ideal for the person who needs just the right amount of space. Just minutes from Highway 35 and Highway 20. Look, Love & Lease!!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 744 Chalk Hill Lane have any available units?
744 Chalk Hill Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeSoto, TX.
How much is rent in DeSoto, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly DeSoto Rent Report.
What amenities does 744 Chalk Hill Lane have?
Some of 744 Chalk Hill Lane's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 744 Chalk Hill Lane currently offering any rent specials?
744 Chalk Hill Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.