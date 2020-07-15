Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished hardwood floors patio / balcony bathtub ceiling fan garbage disposal oven range recently renovated refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible parking pool on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage courtyard dog park package receiving roommate matching

There’s something about the 70’s that makes us all wish we were born a couple decades earlier. That’s why we created Vintage Pads — contemporary style with 1970’s flair! Of course, it’s still the 21st century. For that reason, we use environmentally friendly materials, furniture and appliances in all our apartment homes. We offer UNT off campus housing only four blocks from campus so it’s easy to come see why Vintage Pads is the best student living in Denton.