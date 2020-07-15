All apartments in Denton
Find more places like Vintage Pads.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denton, TX
/
Vintage Pads
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:21 AM

Vintage Pads

2424 West Oak Street · (940) 291-2919
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Denton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2424 West Oak Street, Denton, TX 76201

Price and availability

VERIFIED 30 days AGO

1 Bedroom

1x1 - A

$779

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 450 sqft

1x1 - B

$799

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 440 sqft

1x1 - C

$810

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 550 sqft

2 Bedrooms

2x1 - A

$1,020

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 990 sqft

2x1 - B

$1,050

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1100 sqft

3 Bedrooms

3x2 - A

$1,690

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1700 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Vintage Pads.

Amenities

24hr laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
bathtub
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
pool
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
bike storage
courtyard
dog park
package receiving
roommate matching
There’s something about the 70’s that makes us all wish we were born a couple decades earlier. That’s why we created Vintage Pads — contemporary style with 1970’s flair! Of course, it’s still the 21st century. For that reason, we use environmentally friendly materials, furniture and appliances in all our apartment homes. We offer UNT off campus housing only four blocks from campus so it’s easy to come see why Vintage Pads is the best student living in Denton.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 5-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per person
Deposit: $100 per apartment
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $200
fee: $150
limit: 2
restrictions: Some breed restrictions apply. See leasing team for details.
Parking Details: Parking Lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Vintage Pads have any available units?
Vintage Pads offers one-bedroom floorplans starting at $779, two-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,020, and three-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,690. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does Vintage Pads have?
Some of Vintage Pads's amenities include 24hr laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Vintage Pads currently offering any rent specials?
Vintage Pads is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Vintage Pads pet-friendly?
Yes, Vintage Pads is pet friendly.
Does Vintage Pads offer parking?
Yes, Vintage Pads offers parking.
Does Vintage Pads have units with washers and dryers?
No, Vintage Pads does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Vintage Pads have a pool?
Yes, Vintage Pads has a pool.
Does Vintage Pads have accessible units?
Yes, Vintage Pads has accessible units.
Does Vintage Pads have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Vintage Pads has units with dishwashers.
Interested in Vintage Pads?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Crash Pads
814 Bernard Street
Denton, TX 76201
Discovery Park
3925 North Elm Street
Denton, TX 76207
Majestic Parc
2700 East Mckinney Street
Denton, TX 76209
Zen
910 Eagle Dr
Denton, TX 76201
Iconic Village
2411 W Hickory St
Denton, TX 76201
Westwind Apartments
1710 Sam Bass Blvd
Denton, TX 76205
The Veranda
2420 East Mc kinney Road
Denton, TX 76201
Starlite
425 Fulton Street
Denton, TX 76201

Similar Pages

Denton 1 BedroomsDenton 2 Bedrooms
Denton Apartments with ParkingDenton Dog Friendly Apartments
Denton Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TX
Grapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of North TexasTexas Woman's University
Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity