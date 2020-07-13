All apartments in Denton
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:28 AM

Starlite

425 Fulton Street · (940) 291-2894
Location

425 Fulton Street, Denton, TX 76201

Price and availability

VERIFIED 30 days AGO

1 Bedroom

1x1 - A

$855

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 450 sqft

2 Bedrooms

2x1.5 - A

$1,040

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 866 sqft

2x1.5 - C

$1,120

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1216 sqft

2x1.5 - B

$1,262

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1150 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Starlite.

Amenities

24hr laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
cable included
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
cable included
ceiling fan
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pool
pet friendly
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
bike storage
dog park
roommate matching
This is the place to wind down away from the daily grind of the modern college student. Don’t worry though, you will still be seconds from all your favorite spots around UNT and Denton. The Starlite’s recently refreshed apartments near UNT feature a refined style combined with the contemporary comforts our residents expect in today’s student housing communities. You are cordially invited to escape to one of our beautifully renovated apartments today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 5-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $35 Per Applicant
Deposit: $150 per person
Move-in Fees: $150 Admin fee, $25 Guarantor Fee
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $200 per pet
fee: $150 per pet
limit: 2
restrictions: Some breed restrictions apply. See leasing team for details.
Parking Details: Surface Lot: $20/month (Parking Decal Required).

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Starlite have any available units?
Starlite offers one-bedroom floorplans starting at $855 and two-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,040. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does Starlite have?
Some of Starlite's amenities include 24hr laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Starlite currently offering any rent specials?
Starlite is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Starlite pet-friendly?
Yes, Starlite is pet friendly.
Does Starlite offer parking?
Yes, Starlite offers parking.
Does Starlite have units with washers and dryers?
No, Starlite does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Starlite have a pool?
Yes, Starlite has a pool.
Does Starlite have accessible units?
No, Starlite does not have accessible units.
Does Starlite have units with dishwashers?
No, Starlite does not have units with dishwashers.
