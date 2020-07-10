All apartments in Denton
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:03 AM

Oak Meadows

1810 Teasley Ln · (817) 241-2806
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1810 Teasley Ln, Denton, TX 76205

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit E0417 · Avail. Aug 13

$835

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 632 sqft

Unit E0424 · Avail. Aug 6

$835

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 632 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Oak Meadows.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
gym
pet friendly
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
coffee bar
courtyard
green community
guest parking
internet access
online portal
package receiving
Oak Meadows is an exclusive apartment community. These quiet comfortable apartment homes hold the convenience and peaceful atmosphere you have been looking for. Our professionally managed homes have been designed for optimum comfort from the excellent Southridge location to the skillfully landscaped grounds. Wandering through the landscaped grounds and sunny pool areas, you will discover the ultimate plan of Oak Meadows Apartments.

Your new apartment community provides ample parking adjacent to all floor plans, on-site laundry facilities, and professionally trained staff. Our maintenance crew is a phone call away, assuring you of speedy repairs should they become necessary.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $35 Per Applicant/Co-Signer/Married
Deposit: $200 (1 Bedroom) $250 (2 Bedroom)
Move-in Fees: NO ADDITIONAL MOVE-IN FEES!!
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Free Gym Membership & Free Pest Control
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $400 per pet
fee:
limit: 2
rent:
restrictions:
Dogs
restrictions: Breed Restictions
Parking Details: Open Parking Lots.
Storage Details: Storage Closets on Patio

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Oak Meadows have any available units?
Oak Meadows has 2 units available starting at $835 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does Oak Meadows have?
Some of Oak Meadows's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Oak Meadows currently offering any rent specials?
Oak Meadows is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Oak Meadows pet-friendly?
Yes, Oak Meadows is pet friendly.
Does Oak Meadows offer parking?
Yes, Oak Meadows offers parking.
Does Oak Meadows have units with washers and dryers?
No, Oak Meadows does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Oak Meadows have a pool?
Yes, Oak Meadows has a pool.
Does Oak Meadows have accessible units?
Yes, Oak Meadows has accessible units.
Does Oak Meadows have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Oak Meadows has units with dishwashers.
