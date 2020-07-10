Oak Meadows

Lease Length: 6-12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $35 Per Applicant/Co-Signer/Married
Deposit: $200 (1 Bedroom) $250 (2 Bedroom)
Move-in Fees: NO ADDITIONAL MOVE-IN FEES!!
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Free Gym Membership & Free Pest Control
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $400 per pet
fee:
limit: 2
rent:
restrictions:
Dogs
restrictions: Breed Restictions