Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage fireplace garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed accessible gym pet friendly 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance bbq/grill coffee bar courtyard green community guest parking internet access online portal package receiving

Oak Meadows is an exclusive apartment community. These quiet comfortable apartment homes hold the convenience and peaceful atmosphere you have been looking for. Our professionally managed homes have been designed for optimum comfort from the excellent Southridge location to the skillfully landscaped grounds. Wandering through the landscaped grounds and sunny pool areas, you will discover the ultimate plan of Oak Meadows Apartments.



Your new apartment community provides ample parking adjacent to all floor plans, on-site laundry facilities, and professionally trained staff. Our maintenance crew is a phone call away, assuring you of speedy repairs should they become necessary.