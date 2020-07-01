Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

922 Fannin Street 104 Available 07/31/20 PRE-LEASE AVAILABLE***2 Bed 1.5 Bath Town Home Close to UNT and the Square*** - Fannin Place is conveniently located off Eagle Street & Bernard Street and is walking distance to UNT. It is a 2 bed 1.5 bath townhome with a stackable washer & dryer in the half bath downstairs. There is a fenced-in private patio in the back for entertaining. The downstairs has a full-size kitchen with a dishwasher, fridge, stove, garbage disposal, and microwave. Upstairs includes 2 full-size bedrooms with large closets, a full bath, and a linen closet. Fannin Place pays water, sewage, and trash. The resident will pay electric, phone & cable.



See a video tour of the property here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jqdamUReEc4



***MOVE IN 7/31/2020***



