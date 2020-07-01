All apartments in Denton
Find more places like Fannin Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denton, TX
/
Fannin Place
Last updated May 4 2020 at 11:43 AM

Fannin Place

922 Fannin St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denton
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

922 Fannin St, Denton, TX 76201

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
922 Fannin Street 104 Available 07/31/20 PRE-LEASE AVAILABLE***2 Bed 1.5 Bath Town Home Close to UNT and the Square*** - Fannin Place is conveniently located off Eagle Street & Bernard Street and is walking distance to UNT. It is a 2 bed 1.5 bath townhome with a stackable washer & dryer in the half bath downstairs. There is a fenced-in private patio in the back for entertaining. The downstairs has a full-size kitchen with a dishwasher, fridge, stove, garbage disposal, and microwave. Upstairs includes 2 full-size bedrooms with large closets, a full bath, and a linen closet. Fannin Place pays water, sewage, and trash. The resident will pay electric, phone & cable.

See a video tour of the property here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jqdamUReEc4

***MOVE IN 7/31/2020***

Call to schedule your tour today Tracy-940-565-9902 ext 1

Visit www.adamirealty.com for all of our available properties.

(RLNE4703969)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Fannin Place have any available units?
Fannin Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does Fannin Place have?
Some of Fannin Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Fannin Place currently offering any rent specials?
Fannin Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Fannin Place pet-friendly?
Yes, Fannin Place is pet friendly.
Does Fannin Place offer parking?
No, Fannin Place does not offer parking.
Does Fannin Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Fannin Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Fannin Place have a pool?
No, Fannin Place does not have a pool.
Does Fannin Place have accessible units?
No, Fannin Place does not have accessible units.
Does Fannin Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Fannin Place has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Crash Pads
814 Bernard Street
Denton, TX 76201
Trinity Pines Apartments
3815 Stuart Road
Denton, TX 76209
Zen
910 Eagle Dr
Denton, TX 76201
Hickory Creek Ranch
2700 Cedar Creek Lane
Denton, TX 76210
Iconic Village
2411 W Hickory St
Denton, TX 76201
Waterford at Spencer Oaks
2100 Spencer Rd
Denton, TX 76205
19TWENTY APARTMENTS
1920 N Ruddell St
Denton, TX 76209
The Veranda
2420 East Mc kinney Road
Denton, TX 76201

Similar Pages

Denton 1 BedroomsDenton 2 Bedrooms
Denton Apartments with ParkingDenton Dog Friendly Apartments
Denton Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TX
Grapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of North TexasTexas Woman's University
Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas