All apartments in Denton
Find more places like 9816 Crestridge Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denton, TX
/
9816 Crestridge Drive
Last updated April 2 2019 at 10:02 AM

9816 Crestridge Drive

9816 Crestridge Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denton
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

9816 Crestridge Drive, Denton, TX 76207

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
BEAUTIFUL VIEWS & COMPLETE PRIVACY!! This lovely Sienna model was built in 2008 & is located on the #1 (par 4) hole of the Wildhorse Golf Course. Patio faces NW & you can see a long way, as it is a triple-wide fairway (#1, driving range, & #10). Nice Quick Step laminate wood floors everywhere but the wet areas & the MBR, which has carpet. Very Unique Man Cave or She Shed in the front half of the detached 3rd car or golf cart garage that is 16.1 X 15.2 & has tile floors, window treatments, cable & electrical outlets, ceiling fan, & AC unit. A large walk-in pantry was also added & could be used as a craft or sewing room, since the kitchen includes a floor to ceiling pantry cabinet. Priced To Sell.....A MUST SEE!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9816 Crestridge Drive have any available units?
9816 Crestridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 9816 Crestridge Drive have?
Some of 9816 Crestridge Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9816 Crestridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9816 Crestridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9816 Crestridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9816 Crestridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 9816 Crestridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9816 Crestridge Drive offers parking.
Does 9816 Crestridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9816 Crestridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9816 Crestridge Drive have a pool?
No, 9816 Crestridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9816 Crestridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 9816 Crestridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9816 Crestridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9816 Crestridge Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Across The Street
1701 West Oak Street
Denton, TX 76201
Timberlinks at Denton
5201 Par Dr
Denton, TX 76208
Crash Pads II
1111 Eagle Drive
Denton, TX 76201
Pace's Crossing
2411 S I-35E
Denton, TX 76210
Coronado North
301 Coronado Dr
Denton, TX 76209
Gardens of Denton
401 Ame Dr
Denton, TX 76207
Waterford at Spencer Oaks
2100 Spencer Rd
Denton, TX 76205
Starlite
425 Fulton Street
Denton, TX 76201

Similar Pages

Denton 1 BedroomsDenton 2 Bedrooms
Denton Apartments with ParkingDenton Dog Friendly Apartments
Denton Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TX
Grapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of North TexasTexas Woman's University
Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas