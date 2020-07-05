9816 Crestridge Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

BEAUTIFUL VIEWS & COMPLETE PRIVACY!! This lovely Sienna model was built in 2008 & is located on the #1 (par 4) hole of the Wildhorse Golf Course. Patio faces NW & you can see a long way, as it is a triple-wide fairway (#1, driving range, & #10). Nice Quick Step laminate wood floors everywhere but the wet areas & the MBR, which has carpet. Very Unique Man Cave or She Shed in the front half of the detached 3rd car or golf cart garage that is 16.1 X 15.2 & has tile floors, window treatments, cable & electrical outlets, ceiling fan, & AC unit. A large walk-in pantry was also added & could be used as a craft or sewing room, since the kitchen includes a floor to ceiling pantry cabinet. Priced To Sell.....A MUST SEE!!