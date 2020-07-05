9513 Ravenwood Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking microwave internet access

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking internet access

FURNISHED Oakmont model with a private fenced back yard. Perfect home for someone who wants to check Robson Ranch out before buying - OR just wants to rent in the active adult resort community of Robson Ranch TX. Tenant to pay all Utilities-Water-Trash-Cable-Internet. Lawn Care Company will be set up by Landlord and paid by Tenant. Landlord to pay HOA fees. Application Fee Applies..



Short Term Lease - $2,400.00 Per Month (Under 6 Months)



Long Term Lease - $2,200.00 Per Month (6+ Months)