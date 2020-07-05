All apartments in Denton
Last updated May 14 2019 at 9:54 PM

9513 Ravenwood Drive

9513 Ravenwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9513 Ravenwood Drive, Denton, TX 76207

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
microwave
internet access
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
FURNISHED Oakmont model with a private fenced back yard. Perfect home for someone who wants to check Robson Ranch out before buying - OR just wants to rent in the active adult resort community of Robson Ranch TX. Tenant to pay all Utilities-Water-Trash-Cable-Internet. Lawn Care Company will be set up by Landlord and paid by Tenant. Landlord to pay HOA fees. Application Fee Applies..

Short Term Lease - $2,400.00 Per Month (Under 6 Months)

Long Term Lease - $2,200.00 Per Month (6+ Months)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9513 Ravenwood Drive have any available units?
9513 Ravenwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 9513 Ravenwood Drive have?
Some of 9513 Ravenwood Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9513 Ravenwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9513 Ravenwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9513 Ravenwood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9513 Ravenwood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 9513 Ravenwood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9513 Ravenwood Drive offers parking.
Does 9513 Ravenwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9513 Ravenwood Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9513 Ravenwood Drive have a pool?
No, 9513 Ravenwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9513 Ravenwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 9513 Ravenwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9513 Ravenwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9513 Ravenwood Drive has units with dishwashers.

