All apartments in Denton
Find more places like 925 N Carroll Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denton, TX
/
925 N Carroll Boulevard
Last updated April 5 2019 at 5:32 AM

925 N Carroll Boulevard

925 North Carroll Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denton
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

925 North Carroll Boulevard, Denton, TX 76201

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful single-story 3-1 home within walking distance of the historic Denton square and all it has to offer! #DiscoverDenton and its food, fun and culture! Enjoy the comfort of an open, split floor plan that allows for the convenience of one’s own space while providing a central living, dining and kitchen area for leisure and entertainment! Spacious backyard with mature trees allow for an ideal outdoor escape! Beautiful hardwood, granite countertops, fresh paint, remodeled kitchen and bath as well as well-maintained landscape provide a wonderful setting to live the Denton cultural life! Easy access to 35 for shopping, dining and entertainment across the DFW Metroplex! This one will not last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 925 N Carroll Boulevard have any available units?
925 N Carroll Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 925 N Carroll Boulevard have?
Some of 925 N Carroll Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 925 N Carroll Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
925 N Carroll Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 925 N Carroll Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 925 N Carroll Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 925 N Carroll Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 925 N Carroll Boulevard offers parking.
Does 925 N Carroll Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 925 N Carroll Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 925 N Carroll Boulevard have a pool?
No, 925 N Carroll Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 925 N Carroll Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 925 N Carroll Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 925 N Carroll Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 925 N Carroll Boulevard has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Quarter
1003 Eagle
Denton, TX 76201
Zen
910 Eagle Dr
Denton, TX 76201
Lights
1607 West Oak Street
Denton, TX 76201
Westwind Apartments
1710 Sam Bass Blvd
Denton, TX 76205
Londonderry Oaks
1721 Teasley Ln
Denton, TX 76210
Waterford at Spencer Oaks
2100 Spencer Rd
Denton, TX 76205
Coronado Villas
113 Coronado Dr
Denton, TX 76209
Mckinney Park
191 Duchess Dr
Denton, TX 76208

Similar Pages

Denton 1 BedroomsDenton 2 Bedrooms
Denton Apartments with ParkingDenton Dog Friendly Apartments
Denton Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TX
Grapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of North TexasTexas Woman's University
Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas