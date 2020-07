Amenities

dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace bathtub oven

Great neighborhood, located across from the desirable Denton Ryan High School! 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and a formal dining room that could easily be used as an office. Master bathroom has a garden tub and separate shower with a large walk-in closet. Nice large living room with fireplace open to kitchen. Energy efficient items like Solar screens, extra insulation in entire attic including over the garage, insulated garage door. Storage shed stays for tenant use.