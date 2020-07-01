All apartments in Denton
Find more places like 903 Smokerise Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denton, TX
/
903 Smokerise Circle
Last updated May 6 2019 at 10:03 PM

903 Smokerise Circle

903 Smokerise Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denton
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

903 Smokerise Circle, Denton, TX 76205

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Indian Ridge beauty that's been freshly updated.This lovely four bedroom home features an open and bright living and dining room all recently updated with new floors and fresh paint, the spacious kitchen provides lots of cabinet space and new granite counter tops, fresh paint, new light fixtures. The very large master bedroom has it own ensuite which features his and hers closets, a soaking tub, large walk in shower and double vanity. The back yard provides ample room to relax with lots of shade from the mature trees. The property also provides an extra RV parking spot and a storage shed in the back. This home has so much to offer, central location, good schools, and many recent updates.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 903 Smokerise Circle have any available units?
903 Smokerise Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 903 Smokerise Circle have?
Some of 903 Smokerise Circle's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 903 Smokerise Circle currently offering any rent specials?
903 Smokerise Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 903 Smokerise Circle pet-friendly?
No, 903 Smokerise Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 903 Smokerise Circle offer parking?
Yes, 903 Smokerise Circle offers parking.
Does 903 Smokerise Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 903 Smokerise Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 903 Smokerise Circle have a pool?
No, 903 Smokerise Circle does not have a pool.
Does 903 Smokerise Circle have accessible units?
No, 903 Smokerise Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 903 Smokerise Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 903 Smokerise Circle has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Autumn Ridge
3401 Joyce Lane
Denton, TX 76207
Timberlinks at Denton
5201 Par Dr
Denton, TX 76208
Crash Pads II
1111 Eagle Drive
Denton, TX 76201
Iconic Village
2411 W Hickory St
Denton, TX 76201
Westwind Apartments
1710 Sam Bass Blvd
Denton, TX 76205
Waterford at Spencer Oaks
2100 Spencer Rd
Denton, TX 76205
19TWENTY APARTMENTS
1920 N Ruddell St
Denton, TX 76209
The Veranda
2420 East Mc kinney Road
Denton, TX 76201

Similar Pages

Denton 1 BedroomsDenton 2 Bedrooms
Denton Apartments with ParkingDenton Dog Friendly Apartments
Denton Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TX
Grapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of North TexasTexas Woman's University
Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas