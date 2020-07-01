903 Smokerise Circle

Amenities

Indian Ridge beauty that's been freshly updated.This lovely four bedroom home features an open and bright living and dining room all recently updated with new floors and fresh paint, the spacious kitchen provides lots of cabinet space and new granite counter tops, fresh paint, new light fixtures. The very large master bedroom has it own ensuite which features his and hers closets, a soaking tub, large walk in shower and double vanity. The back yard provides ample room to relax with lots of shade from the mature trees. The property also provides an extra RV parking spot and a storage shed in the back. This home has so much to offer, central location, good schools, and many recent updates.