Home
/
Denton, TX
/
8212 Canoe Ridge Lane
Last updated January 1 2020 at 1:18 PM

8212 Canoe Ridge Lane

8212 Canoe Ridge Lane · No Longer Available
Location

8212 Canoe Ridge Lane, Denton, TX 76210

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
pool
playground
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
Situated across the street from a beautiful park, this wonderful home is located on a corner lot and features an open and inviting floor plan with numerous recent updates. This 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home has been well maintained and includes fresh paint, new carpet and flooring throughout, and a new fence. The home offers the convenience of living next to a large green space with a three-mile bike trail, within walking distance to schools, walking trails, playground and neighborhood pool, and within 15 minutes of The Shops at Highland Village and downtown Denton. Make this your home in the New Year!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8212 Canoe Ridge Lane have any available units?
8212 Canoe Ridge Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 8212 Canoe Ridge Lane have?
Some of 8212 Canoe Ridge Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8212 Canoe Ridge Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8212 Canoe Ridge Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8212 Canoe Ridge Lane pet-friendly?
No, 8212 Canoe Ridge Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 8212 Canoe Ridge Lane offer parking?
Yes, 8212 Canoe Ridge Lane offers parking.
Does 8212 Canoe Ridge Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8212 Canoe Ridge Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8212 Canoe Ridge Lane have a pool?
Yes, 8212 Canoe Ridge Lane has a pool.
Does 8212 Canoe Ridge Lane have accessible units?
No, 8212 Canoe Ridge Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 8212 Canoe Ridge Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 8212 Canoe Ridge Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

