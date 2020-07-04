8212 Canoe Ridge Lane

Amenities

Situated across the street from a beautiful park, this wonderful home is located on a corner lot and features an open and inviting floor plan with numerous recent updates. This 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home has been well maintained and includes fresh paint, new carpet and flooring throughout, and a new fence. The home offers the convenience of living next to a large green space with a three-mile bike trail, within walking distance to schools, walking trails, playground and neighborhood pool, and within 15 minutes of The Shops at Highland Village and downtown Denton. Make this your home in the New Year!