8113 Montecito Drive

Top to bottom remodel on this beautiful home in Denton just off Teasley. Short commute to UNT-TWU, the Denton Square and the Golden Triangle Mall is just minutes from the house. There is a Starbucks and shopping within 1 mile and a park and green common area's to enjoy. The home is 4 bedrooms with a large master bedroom with en suite bathroom with Jacuzzi tub, dual sinks, stand-up shower and large walk in closet. The home comes with newer washer-dryer, ring door bell to connect with phone so you always know who is at your door. All new modern flooring covering all 2800 square feet of this massive home. Brand new stainless steel Samsung appliances, Quartz countertops, inlaid black graphite sink. Avail 4-22-20