Last updated April 16 2020 at 6:58 AM

8113 Montecito Drive

8113 Montecito Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8113 Montecito Drive, Denton, TX 76210

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Top to bottom remodel on this beautiful home in Denton just off Teasley. Short commute to UNT-TWU, the Denton Square and the Golden Triangle Mall is just minutes from the house. There is a Starbucks and shopping within 1 mile and a park and green common area's to enjoy. The home is 4 bedrooms with a large master bedroom with en suite bathroom with Jacuzzi tub, dual sinks, stand-up shower and large walk in closet. The home comes with newer washer-dryer, ring door bell to connect with phone so you always know who is at your door. All new modern flooring covering all 2800 square feet of this massive home. Brand new stainless steel Samsung appliances, Quartz countertops, inlaid black graphite sink. Avail 4-22-20

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8113 Montecito Drive have any available units?
8113 Montecito Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 8113 Montecito Drive have?
Some of 8113 Montecito Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8113 Montecito Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8113 Montecito Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8113 Montecito Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8113 Montecito Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 8113 Montecito Drive offer parking?
No, 8113 Montecito Drive does not offer parking.
Does 8113 Montecito Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8113 Montecito Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8113 Montecito Drive have a pool?
No, 8113 Montecito Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8113 Montecito Drive have accessible units?
No, 8113 Montecito Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8113 Montecito Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8113 Montecito Drive has units with dishwashers.

