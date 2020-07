Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking

Lovely one story, three bedroom, two bath home in River Oaks Subdivision. Granite countertops, tile floors, eat in kitchen with large pantry. Spacious master bedroom with walk-in closet. Double sinks in master bathroom. Zoned for Guyer High School. Air conditioner, Roof and Hot Water Heater are all replaced within the past few years.

2 living areas allow for a very welcoming and entertaining home.

Very clean, move in ready home.