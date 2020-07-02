807 Imperial Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Excellent location for commuters and walking distance to Ginnings Elementary. This Denton charmer features easy care wood look laminate floors, a large dining and formal living or office area, and an updated kitchen with granite counters. Enjoy the wood burning fireplace and built in shelves to display your treasured items. All bedrooms have ceiling fans and master bath has been beautifully updated. Room for RV parking in back. Pets under 50lbs allowed with pet deposit. Pet deposit will increase for more than one pet. No Smoking.