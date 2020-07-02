All apartments in Denton
How many bedrooms do you need?
Last updated April 13 2019 at 10:06 PM

807 Imperial Drive

807 Imperial Drive · No Longer Available
Location

807 Imperial Drive, Denton, TX 76209

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Excellent location for commuters and walking distance to Ginnings Elementary. This Denton charmer features easy care wood look laminate floors, a large dining and formal living or office area, and an updated kitchen with granite counters. Enjoy the wood burning fireplace and built in shelves to display your treasured items. All bedrooms have ceiling fans and master bath has been beautifully updated. Room for RV parking in back. Pets under 50lbs allowed with pet deposit. Pet deposit will increase for more than one pet. No Smoking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 400
limit: 1
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 807 Imperial Drive have any available units?
807 Imperial Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 807 Imperial Drive have?
Some of 807 Imperial Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 807 Imperial Drive currently offering any rent specials?
807 Imperial Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 807 Imperial Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 807 Imperial Drive is pet friendly.
Does 807 Imperial Drive offer parking?
Yes, 807 Imperial Drive offers parking.
Does 807 Imperial Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 807 Imperial Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 807 Imperial Drive have a pool?
No, 807 Imperial Drive does not have a pool.
Does 807 Imperial Drive have accessible units?
No, 807 Imperial Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 807 Imperial Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 807 Imperial Drive has units with dishwashers.

