803 Egan Street

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Precious Old Style historic home on a beautifully treed corner lot. Fresh paint throughout, refinished 1945 hardwood floors in living rooms, formal dining, 2 bedrooms, new carpet in 1 bedroom, all electric appliances including microwave & fridge. Washer & Dryer possibly available too! Large back yard with relaxing back porch pad area, mature pecan trees. All of this beauty is topped-off by a gorgeous very large front porch. Ready for immediate move-in! **Minimum 620 credit score and clean background check required**