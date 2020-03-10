All apartments in Denton
803 Egan Street
Last updated May 7 2019 at 9:22 AM

803 Egan Street

803 Egan Street · No Longer Available
Location

803 Egan Street, Denton, TX 76201

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Precious Old Style historic home on a beautifully treed corner lot. Fresh paint throughout, refinished 1945 hardwood floors in living rooms, formal dining, 2 bedrooms, new carpet in 1 bedroom, all electric appliances including microwave & fridge. Washer & Dryer possibly available too! Large back yard with relaxing back porch pad area, mature pecan trees. All of this beauty is topped-off by a gorgeous very large front porch. Ready for immediate move-in! **Minimum 620 credit score and clean background check required**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 803 Egan Street have any available units?
803 Egan Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 803 Egan Street have?
Some of 803 Egan Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 803 Egan Street currently offering any rent specials?
803 Egan Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 803 Egan Street pet-friendly?
No, 803 Egan Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 803 Egan Street offer parking?
Yes, 803 Egan Street offers parking.
Does 803 Egan Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 803 Egan Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 803 Egan Street have a pool?
No, 803 Egan Street does not have a pool.
Does 803 Egan Street have accessible units?
No, 803 Egan Street does not have accessible units.
Does 803 Egan Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 803 Egan Street does not have units with dishwashers.

