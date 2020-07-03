7900 Hidden Path Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

Charming move-in ready 3-bedroom 2-bath single story home, featuring front living or study space and dinning area, a large kitchen with custom cabinets and breakfast bar looks out to a cozy family room with a fireplace, beautiful laminated wood flooring through out. Master bedroom in the back of the home with a large waking-in closet with built-in cabinets, open back patio & outdoor storage. Enjoy neighborhood trails, pool & playground, walking distance to schools, easy access to I-35, shopping, dinning and Universities.