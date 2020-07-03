All apartments in Denton
Last updated June 2 2019 at 5:53 PM

7900 Hidden Path Lane

7900 Hidden Path Lane · No Longer Available
Location

7900 Hidden Path Lane, Denton, TX 76210

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
pool
playground
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
Charming move-in ready 3-bedroom 2-bath single story home, featuring front living or study space and dinning area, a large kitchen with custom cabinets and breakfast bar looks out to a cozy family room with a fireplace, beautiful laminated wood flooring through out. Master bedroom in the back of the home with a large waking-in closet with built-in cabinets, open back patio & outdoor storage. Enjoy neighborhood trails, pool & playground, walking distance to schools, easy access to I-35, shopping, dinning and Universities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7900 Hidden Path Lane have any available units?
7900 Hidden Path Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 7900 Hidden Path Lane have?
Some of 7900 Hidden Path Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7900 Hidden Path Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7900 Hidden Path Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7900 Hidden Path Lane pet-friendly?
No, 7900 Hidden Path Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 7900 Hidden Path Lane offer parking?
Yes, 7900 Hidden Path Lane offers parking.
Does 7900 Hidden Path Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7900 Hidden Path Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7900 Hidden Path Lane have a pool?
Yes, 7900 Hidden Path Lane has a pool.
Does 7900 Hidden Path Lane have accessible units?
No, 7900 Hidden Path Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7900 Hidden Path Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 7900 Hidden Path Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

