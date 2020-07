Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters oven Property Amenities game room parking garage

Great 4 bedroom in River oaks addition. New paint inside and out, all new flooring upstairs, granite throughout. Large backyard and great location near shopping and food. Large gameroom upstairs great for entertaining. Open layout downstairs. Large open windows in the back for natural lighting. Zoned for Guyer High School