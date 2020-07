Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautifully updated ranch house on acreage. The home has been recently updated including the kitchen, there is fresh paint throughout, beautiful wood floors and the carpets have all been cleaned. This 4 bedroom 4 bath house has a fantastic floorplan with tons of space. This property has easy access to all Argyle and Denton have to offer and is in the Argyle School District. Don't miss out on your chance to call this place home!