7520 Sunburst Trail
Last updated August 3 2019 at 5:20 AM

7520 Sunburst Trail

7520 Sunburst Trail · No Longer Available
Location

7520 Sunburst Trail, Denton, TX 76210

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
fireplace
game room
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
Wonderful layout with lots of room here. Large spaces including Living Room, 2 Dining areas, Study & Master BR down. Master has separate shower & tub. 3 large Bedrooms w-WICs plus a large Gameroom & separate room for either Media or 5th Bedroom. Wood Floors in Master, Living & Dinning rooms. You will enjoy this Nice size Kitchen with island & recycle glass counter tops. Separate roomy breakfast room that over looks the backyard. Nice backyard with shade and large open concrete patio for outdoor your enjoyment. Close to Shopping, elementary school, parks & play area. Come view today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7520 Sunburst Trail have any available units?
7520 Sunburst Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 7520 Sunburst Trail have?
Some of 7520 Sunburst Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7520 Sunburst Trail currently offering any rent specials?
7520 Sunburst Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7520 Sunburst Trail pet-friendly?
No, 7520 Sunburst Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 7520 Sunburst Trail offer parking?
No, 7520 Sunburst Trail does not offer parking.
Does 7520 Sunburst Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7520 Sunburst Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7520 Sunburst Trail have a pool?
No, 7520 Sunburst Trail does not have a pool.
Does 7520 Sunburst Trail have accessible units?
No, 7520 Sunburst Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 7520 Sunburst Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7520 Sunburst Trail has units with dishwashers.

Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

