Home
/
Denton, TX
/
7220 Riverchase Trail
Last updated April 28 2020 at 9:56 PM

7220 Riverchase Trail

7220 Riverchase Trail · No Longer Available
Location

7220 Riverchase Trail, Denton, TX 76210

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautifully updated one story 4 bed 2 bath PLUS study! Open concept home includes high ceilings throughout. Enjoy the outdoors with the immaculate yard and large covered patio. Inviting living area is open to the kitchen and dining area. Large master suite has room for a sitting area and includes new sliding doors to patio. Split sinks, jetted tub, private toilet, and huge closet complete the master retreat. Updates include new 16 SEER AC, attic insulation, Nest Thermostat, paint, screen doors, sliding doors, windows, gas log fireplace, landscaping, small shed, and more! Walking distance to park with easy access to schools, shopping, and entertainment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7220 Riverchase Trail have any available units?
7220 Riverchase Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 7220 Riverchase Trail have?
Some of 7220 Riverchase Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7220 Riverchase Trail currently offering any rent specials?
7220 Riverchase Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7220 Riverchase Trail pet-friendly?
No, 7220 Riverchase Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 7220 Riverchase Trail offer parking?
Yes, 7220 Riverchase Trail offers parking.
Does 7220 Riverchase Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7220 Riverchase Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7220 Riverchase Trail have a pool?
No, 7220 Riverchase Trail does not have a pool.
Does 7220 Riverchase Trail have accessible units?
No, 7220 Riverchase Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 7220 Riverchase Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 7220 Riverchase Trail does not have units with dishwashers.

