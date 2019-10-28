7220 Riverchase Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautifully updated one story 4 bed 2 bath PLUS study! Open concept home includes high ceilings throughout. Enjoy the outdoors with the immaculate yard and large covered patio. Inviting living area is open to the kitchen and dining area. Large master suite has room for a sitting area and includes new sliding doors to patio. Split sinks, jetted tub, private toilet, and huge closet complete the master retreat. Updates include new 16 SEER AC, attic insulation, Nest Thermostat, paint, screen doors, sliding doors, windows, gas log fireplace, landscaping, small shed, and more! Walking distance to park with easy access to schools, shopping, and entertainment.