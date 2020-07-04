All apartments in Denton
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:24 PM

7017 Crenshaw Lane

7017 Crenshaw Lane · No Longer Available
Location

7017 Crenshaw Lane, Denton, TX 76210
Oakmont

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
playground
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
garage
Come see this immaculate home located in the highly sought after neighborhood of Oakmont. This spacious home features 4 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms along with a study. The updated kitchen opens to the living room and features a gas cooktop and plenty of counter space. The master bedroom is separate from other 3 bedrooms and is a great size. The separate study would also make a great playroom. The backyard is a great size and the location is perfect with easy access to FM 2499. The beautiful neighborhood features walking trails and a playground. Do not miss out on this one!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7017 Crenshaw Lane have any available units?
7017 Crenshaw Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 7017 Crenshaw Lane have?
Some of 7017 Crenshaw Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7017 Crenshaw Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7017 Crenshaw Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7017 Crenshaw Lane pet-friendly?
No, 7017 Crenshaw Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 7017 Crenshaw Lane offer parking?
Yes, 7017 Crenshaw Lane offers parking.
Does 7017 Crenshaw Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7017 Crenshaw Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7017 Crenshaw Lane have a pool?
No, 7017 Crenshaw Lane does not have a pool.
Does 7017 Crenshaw Lane have accessible units?
No, 7017 Crenshaw Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7017 Crenshaw Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7017 Crenshaw Lane has units with dishwashers.

