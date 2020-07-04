Come see this immaculate home located in the highly sought after neighborhood of Oakmont. This spacious home features 4 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms along with a study. The updated kitchen opens to the living room and features a gas cooktop and plenty of counter space. The master bedroom is separate from other 3 bedrooms and is a great size. The separate study would also make a great playroom. The backyard is a great size and the location is perfect with easy access to FM 2499. The beautiful neighborhood features walking trails and a playground. Do not miss out on this one!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7017 Crenshaw Lane have any available units?
7017 Crenshaw Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 7017 Crenshaw Lane have?
Some of 7017 Crenshaw Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7017 Crenshaw Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7017 Crenshaw Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.