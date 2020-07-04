7017 Crenshaw Lane

Amenities

Come see this immaculate home located in the highly sought after neighborhood of Oakmont. This spacious home features 4 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms along with a study. The updated kitchen opens to the living room and features a gas cooktop and plenty of counter space. The master bedroom is separate from other 3 bedrooms and is a great size. The separate study would also make a great playroom. The backyard is a great size and the location is perfect with easy access to FM 2499. The beautiful neighborhood features walking trails and a playground. Do not miss out on this one!