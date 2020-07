Amenities

Fully renovated 4 bed, 2 bath close to downtown! Upgrades include fresh interior and exterior paint, new carpets, new high efficiency windows, high end bathrooms with walk in showers, and much more! Refrigerator and dishwasher + High efficiency washer and dryer included. Walking distance to DCTA transit and very close to the downtown Denton square, UNT & TWU! Mature trees and two covered porches make it easy to enjoy the outdoors. Come see it soon!