6712 Saddle Court

This beautiful 2-story 4 bedroom 2.5 bath + BONUS room is nestled on the cusp of a cul-de-sac in the Wheeler Ridge subdivision in Denton. Easy access and convenience to parks & recreation, shopping & entertainment. This home features new paint and new hardwood, new kitchen cabinets, new stainless steel appliances, ceramic tile floors and new carpet! Upon entry, you will love the open, floor plan with beautiful views. The kitchen presents well with an eat-in dining area. The master bedroom features a walk-in closet & open bathroom. The backyard provides room for play and entertainment. Deposit is equal to the rent. To schedule showing, log onto www.showmojo.com or visit www.renterswarehouse.com.