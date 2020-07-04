All apartments in Denton
Last updated September 15 2019 at 4:50 PM

6712 Saddle Court

6712 Saddle Court · No Longer Available
Location

6712 Saddle Court, Denton, TX 76210

Amenities

recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
This beautiful 2-story 4 bedroom 2.5 bath + BONUS room is nestled on the cusp of a cul-de-sac in the Wheeler Ridge subdivision in Denton. Easy access and convenience to parks & recreation, shopping & entertainment. This home features new paint and new hardwood, new kitchen cabinets, new stainless steel appliances, ceramic tile floors and new carpet! Upon entry, you will love the open, floor plan with beautiful views. The kitchen presents well with an eat-in dining area. The master bedroom features a walk-in closet & open bathroom. The backyard provides room for play and entertainment. Deposit is equal to the rent. To schedule showing, log onto www.showmojo.com or visit www.renterswarehouse.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6712 Saddle Court have any available units?
6712 Saddle Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 6712 Saddle Court have?
Some of 6712 Saddle Court's amenities include recently renovated, stainless steel, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6712 Saddle Court currently offering any rent specials?
6712 Saddle Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6712 Saddle Court pet-friendly?
No, 6712 Saddle Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 6712 Saddle Court offer parking?
No, 6712 Saddle Court does not offer parking.
Does 6712 Saddle Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6712 Saddle Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6712 Saddle Court have a pool?
No, 6712 Saddle Court does not have a pool.
Does 6712 Saddle Court have accessible units?
No, 6712 Saddle Court does not have accessible units.
Does 6712 Saddle Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 6712 Saddle Court does not have units with dishwashers.

