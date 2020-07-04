All apartments in Denton
Find more places like 6705 Hayling Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denton, TX
/
6705 Hayling Way
Last updated July 3 2020 at 3:14 AM

6705 Hayling Way

6705 Hayling Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denton
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

6705 Hayling Way, Denton, TX 76210
Oakmont

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
playground
tennis court
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Beautiful Oakmont CC Estates home in the Guyer HS district. Hardwood floors in both living areas, formal dining area, master bedroom, and halls. New carpet and paint in 3 secondary bedrooms, new carpet in MB closet, new tile in both bathrooms, exterior and garage paint completed in Dec. Convenient to I 35 and FM 2499, restaurants, entertainment, and shopping. This beautiful neighborhood has playground along with the amenities of Oakmont Country Club which include pool, clubhouse, and tennis. Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6705 Hayling Way have any available units?
6705 Hayling Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 6705 Hayling Way have?
Some of 6705 Hayling Way's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6705 Hayling Way currently offering any rent specials?
6705 Hayling Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6705 Hayling Way pet-friendly?
No, 6705 Hayling Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 6705 Hayling Way offer parking?
Yes, 6705 Hayling Way offers parking.
Does 6705 Hayling Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6705 Hayling Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6705 Hayling Way have a pool?
Yes, 6705 Hayling Way has a pool.
Does 6705 Hayling Way have accessible units?
No, 6705 Hayling Way does not have accessible units.
Does 6705 Hayling Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6705 Hayling Way has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Quarter
1003 Eagle
Denton, TX 76201
Across The Street
1701 West Oak Street
Denton, TX 76201
Crash Pads
814 Bernard Street
Denton, TX 76201
Trinity Pines Apartments
3815 Stuart Road
Denton, TX 76209
Crash Pads II
1111 Eagle Drive
Denton, TX 76201
Gardens of Denton
401 Ame Dr
Denton, TX 76207
Waterford at Spencer Oaks
2100 Spencer Rd
Denton, TX 76205
Mckinney Park
191 Duchess Dr
Denton, TX 76208

Similar Pages

Denton 1 BedroomsDenton 2 Bedrooms
Denton Apartments with ParkingDenton Dog Friendly Apartments
Denton Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TX
Grapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of North TexasTexas Woman's University
Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas