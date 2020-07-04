6705 Hayling Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave Property Amenities clubhouse parking playground pool garage tennis court

Beautiful Oakmont CC Estates home in the Guyer HS district. Hardwood floors in both living areas, formal dining area, master bedroom, and halls. New carpet and paint in 3 secondary bedrooms, new carpet in MB closet, new tile in both bathrooms, exterior and garage paint completed in Dec. Convenient to I 35 and FM 2499, restaurants, entertainment, and shopping. This beautiful neighborhood has playground along with the amenities of Oakmont Country Club which include pool, clubhouse, and tennis. Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.