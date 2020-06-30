All apartments in Denton
6500 Edwards Road

6500 Edwards Road · No Longer Available
Location

6500 Edwards Road, Denton, TX 76208

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
media room
This spacious home has 2 FULL MASTER BEDROOMS AND BATHS! It is loaded with upgrades including: rich wood floors, study off the master, game room with wet bar & media room with no windows just off the wet bar, wrought iron spindle staircase, covered patio with shade screens, granite cntrs, double oven, gas cook top, open split bedroom floor plan, gas tankless water heater, large walk in pantry, soaring pop up ceilings, wired for speakers inside & out, large 3 car garage & much more. Both master suites boast: bay window sitting area, dual sinks, garden soaking tub, sep shower, large WIC, linen closet & more. This is the home you have been looking for! View today because it will be going, going, gone!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6500 Edwards Road have any available units?
6500 Edwards Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 6500 Edwards Road have?
Some of 6500 Edwards Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6500 Edwards Road currently offering any rent specials?
6500 Edwards Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6500 Edwards Road pet-friendly?
No, 6500 Edwards Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 6500 Edwards Road offer parking?
Yes, 6500 Edwards Road offers parking.
Does 6500 Edwards Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6500 Edwards Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6500 Edwards Road have a pool?
No, 6500 Edwards Road does not have a pool.
Does 6500 Edwards Road have accessible units?
No, 6500 Edwards Road does not have accessible units.
Does 6500 Edwards Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6500 Edwards Road has units with dishwashers.

