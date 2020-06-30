6500 Edwards Road

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking garage media room

This spacious home has 2 FULL MASTER BEDROOMS AND BATHS! It is loaded with upgrades including: rich wood floors, study off the master, game room with wet bar & media room with no windows just off the wet bar, wrought iron spindle staircase, covered patio with shade screens, granite cntrs, double oven, gas cook top, open split bedroom floor plan, gas tankless water heater, large walk in pantry, soaring pop up ceilings, wired for speakers inside & out, large 3 car garage & much more. Both master suites boast: bay window sitting area, dual sinks, garden soaking tub, sep shower, large WIC, linen closet & more. This is the home you have been looking for! View today because it will be going, going, gone!