Amenities

granite counters dishwasher recently renovated air conditioning microwave carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher granite counters microwave recently renovated Property Amenities

BEAUTIFUL RENOVATED HOME!Custom new cabinets that boosts new granite counter tops. New Appliances , Fresh paint inside and out. New tile in all wet areas and NEW shower tile on its new bathroom with new sink, tub, and granite countertops. New carpet, new water heater, new HVAC system, ducts and all!. WALKING DISTANCE TO TWU AND DENTON SQUARE!!