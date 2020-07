Amenities

Charming two bedroom one bathroom home centrally located in Denton. Property features original wood floors, built-in cabinets, wood-slat ceilings. The study could be used as a formal dining, additional living space or possible third bedroom. Walk-able to the historic downtown Denton square, close to UNT and TWU. Refrigerator and washer & dryer included!