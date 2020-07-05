All apartments in Denton
Find more places like 613 Gardenview Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denton, TX
/
613 Gardenview Circle
Last updated July 7 2019 at 5:10 PM

613 Gardenview Circle

613 Gardenview Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denton
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

613 Gardenview Circle, Denton, TX 76207

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Roomy 2 Bedroom Duplex with New HVAC unit, New Wood Look Vinyl floors and new refrigerator. Small fenced backyard for pet or for play. Bedrooms up and Living Dining and Kitchen with a half bath is down. Rear off street parking for 2 vehicles. Close to North Lake Parks and Just 1.5 miles from TWU and less than a mile to UNT Discovery Park and 3 miles to UNT main campus. Walk to Evers Park Elementary. Pets are a case by case basis. Application is attached and is $40 per person 18 years of age and older. Please provide a copy of Drivers License and most recent 1 month worth of pay stubs or proof of income. Bring your washer & dryer, Full Size Washer & Dryer Connections.
This one is clean and ready to go!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 613 Gardenview Circle have any available units?
613 Gardenview Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 613 Gardenview Circle have?
Some of 613 Gardenview Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 613 Gardenview Circle currently offering any rent specials?
613 Gardenview Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 613 Gardenview Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 613 Gardenview Circle is pet friendly.
Does 613 Gardenview Circle offer parking?
Yes, 613 Gardenview Circle offers parking.
Does 613 Gardenview Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 613 Gardenview Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 613 Gardenview Circle have a pool?
No, 613 Gardenview Circle does not have a pool.
Does 613 Gardenview Circle have accessible units?
No, 613 Gardenview Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 613 Gardenview Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 613 Gardenview Circle does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Crash Pads
814 Bernard Street
Denton, TX 76201
Autumn Ridge
3401 Joyce Lane
Denton, TX 76207
Discovery Park
3925 North Elm Street
Denton, TX 76207
Hickory Creek Ranch
2700 Cedar Creek Lane
Denton, TX 76210
Fountains of Denton
2401 E McKinney St
Denton, TX 76209
Waterford at Spencer Oaks
2100 Spencer Rd
Denton, TX 76205
Mckinney Park
191 Duchess Dr
Denton, TX 76208
The Veranda
2420 East Mc kinney Road
Denton, TX 76201

Similar Pages

Denton 1 BedroomsDenton 2 Bedrooms
Denton Apartments with ParkingDenton Dog Friendly Apartments
Denton Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TX
Grapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of North TexasTexas Woman's University
Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas