613 Gardenview Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry oven refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Roomy 2 Bedroom Duplex with New HVAC unit, New Wood Look Vinyl floors and new refrigerator. Small fenced backyard for pet or for play. Bedrooms up and Living Dining and Kitchen with a half bath is down. Rear off street parking for 2 vehicles. Close to North Lake Parks and Just 1.5 miles from TWU and less than a mile to UNT Discovery Park and 3 miles to UNT main campus. Walk to Evers Park Elementary. Pets are a case by case basis. Application is attached and is $40 per person 18 years of age and older. Please provide a copy of Drivers License and most recent 1 month worth of pay stubs or proof of income. Bring your washer & dryer, Full Size Washer & Dryer Connections.

This one is clean and ready to go!