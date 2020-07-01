All apartments in Denton
611 Gardenview Circle
611 Gardenview Circle

611 Gardenview Circle · No Longer Available
Location

611 Gardenview Circle, Denton, TX 76207

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
oven
refrigerator
Great 2 bedroom, 2 bath, Duplex in an awesome location. Home has washer and dryer hookups in the unit. Close to schools, shopping, etc. Easy access to Denton Square and Loop 288. Available for move in December 2019. $40 application fee per adult over 18. Credit, background and rental history required. $1000 month & $1000 security deposit. Written Application required. Pet fee $200 if applicable. 1 pet max 15 lbs and under. Text agent for details and with any questions. All information deemed reliable but not guaranteed and should be independently verified by the applicant and agent. Owner is Licensed Real Estate Agent in Texas

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 200
limit: 1
fee: 200
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 611 Gardenview Circle have any available units?
611 Gardenview Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 611 Gardenview Circle have?
Some of 611 Gardenview Circle's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 611 Gardenview Circle currently offering any rent specials?
611 Gardenview Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 611 Gardenview Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 611 Gardenview Circle is pet friendly.
Does 611 Gardenview Circle offer parking?
No, 611 Gardenview Circle does not offer parking.
Does 611 Gardenview Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 611 Gardenview Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 611 Gardenview Circle have a pool?
No, 611 Gardenview Circle does not have a pool.
Does 611 Gardenview Circle have accessible units?
No, 611 Gardenview Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 611 Gardenview Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 611 Gardenview Circle has units with dishwashers.

