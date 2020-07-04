6101 Saddlebak Lane

Beautiful two story brick home located on a private cul de sac! New carpet and paint throughout. Three large bedrooms and game room upstairs. Open kitchen with a huge pantry and utility closest. Large fenced backyard. This is an amazing home and wont last long! Schedule your showing today. Omnikey Realty is a licensed Texas Real Estate Brokerage #0560726
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
