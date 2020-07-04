All apartments in Denton
Find more places like 6101 Saddlebak Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denton, TX
/
6101 Saddlebak Lane
Last updated May 1 2019 at 10:39 PM

6101 Saddlebak Lane

6101 Saddleback Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denton
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

6101 Saddleback Drive, Denton, TX 76210

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
game room
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Beautiful two story brick home located on a private cul de sac! New carpet and paint throughout. Three large bedrooms and game room upstairs. Open kitchen with a huge pantry and utility closest. Large fenced backyard. This is an amazing home and wont last long! Schedule your showing today. Omnikey Realty is a licensed Texas Real Estate Brokerage #0560726

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6101 Saddlebak Lane have any available units?
6101 Saddlebak Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 6101 Saddlebak Lane have?
Some of 6101 Saddlebak Lane's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6101 Saddlebak Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6101 Saddlebak Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6101 Saddlebak Lane pet-friendly?
No, 6101 Saddlebak Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 6101 Saddlebak Lane offer parking?
Yes, 6101 Saddlebak Lane offers parking.
Does 6101 Saddlebak Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6101 Saddlebak Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6101 Saddlebak Lane have a pool?
No, 6101 Saddlebak Lane does not have a pool.
Does 6101 Saddlebak Lane have accessible units?
No, 6101 Saddlebak Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6101 Saddlebak Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6101 Saddlebak Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Quarter
1003 Eagle
Denton, TX 76201
Crash Pads
814 Bernard Street
Denton, TX 76201
Zen
910 Eagle Dr
Denton, TX 76201
Oak Meadows
1810 Teasley Ln
Denton, TX 76205
Gardens of Denton
401 Ame Dr
Denton, TX 76207
Coronado Villas
113 Coronado Dr
Denton, TX 76209
19TWENTY APARTMENTS
1920 N Ruddell St
Denton, TX 76209
University Place
911 Bernard Street
Denton, TX 76201

Similar Pages

Denton 1 BedroomsDenton 2 Bedrooms
Denton Apartments with ParkingDenton Dog Friendly Apartments
Denton Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TX
Grapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of North TexasTexas Woman's University
Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas