6101 Saddlebak Lane

Amenities

dishwasher garage walk in closets air conditioning game room carpet

Beautiful two story brick home located on a private cul de sac! New carpet and paint throughout. Three large bedrooms and game room upstairs. Open kitchen with a huge pantry and utility closest. Large fenced backyard. This is an amazing home and wont last long! Schedule your showing today. Omnikey Realty is a licensed Texas Real Estate Brokerage #0560726