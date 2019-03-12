All apartments in Denton
Denton, TX
6100 Moor Hen Drive
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:34 AM

6100 Moor Hen Drive

6100 Moor Hen Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6100 Moor Hen Drive, Denton, TX 76208

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
Avail July 1. Spacious 4 bedrms and 3.5 bathrms 2,900 sqft house with game up and study down. Highly desirable neighborhood w community pool & playground. Easy access to DART & I-35E. Large open kitchen with granite counter, breakfast bar & 42 cabinets. Hardwood on 1st and 2nd flrs except bdrms and tiles in wet areas, Large covered patio and porch. Fridge incl and security system avail. Excellent schools with elementary within walking distance, hike-bike trails and park nearby and easy access to shopping and restaurants!

Accept application of family or group of individuals. Call or text Agent 972-210-1998 for showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6100 Moor Hen Drive have any available units?
6100 Moor Hen Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 6100 Moor Hen Drive have?
Some of 6100 Moor Hen Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6100 Moor Hen Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6100 Moor Hen Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6100 Moor Hen Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6100 Moor Hen Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 6100 Moor Hen Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6100 Moor Hen Drive offers parking.
Does 6100 Moor Hen Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6100 Moor Hen Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6100 Moor Hen Drive have a pool?
Yes, 6100 Moor Hen Drive has a pool.
Does 6100 Moor Hen Drive have accessible units?
No, 6100 Moor Hen Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6100 Moor Hen Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6100 Moor Hen Drive has units with dishwashers.

