6100 Moor Hen Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking playground pool

Avail July 1. Spacious 4 bedrms and 3.5 bathrms 2,900 sqft house with game up and study down. Highly desirable neighborhood w community pool & playground. Easy access to DART & I-35E. Large open kitchen with granite counter, breakfast bar & 42 cabinets. Hardwood on 1st and 2nd flrs except bdrms and tiles in wet areas, Large covered patio and porch. Fridge incl and security system avail. Excellent schools with elementary within walking distance, hike-bike trails and park nearby and easy access to shopping and restaurants!



Accept application of family or group of individuals. Call or text Agent 972-210-1998 for showing.