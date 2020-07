Amenities

Cute 2-story -- 3 bedroom 2 bath duplex with a wooden privacy fence and some yard space! Master bedroom and bath are downstairs. 2 bedrooms and full bath are up. Full size WD connections, dishwasher, stove, and refrigerator are included. Flooring and both bathrooms have been updated! ***Since photos have been taken-- Kitchen counter tops have been updated to granite!***