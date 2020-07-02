601 East College Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport parking pool

This Beautiful 5 Bedroom 3 Bath Colonial located on large corner lot on Vine St. and College St. is directly across from TWU on the east side of the campus. Its a great neighborhood! Short walking distance to Quakertown Park, the library and a huge public pool and then just a couple more blocks to the city center. The front porch is an amazing spot to sit and drink your morning coffee and the view of the sunsets behind TWU's classic old building's are amazing. Gorgeous, mature landscaping in front and back yard with a storage shed and carport. This 1934 home has had extensive updates and features large open layout with updated commercial style Kitchen, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, formal dining room, office/study, living room, wood burning fireplace and breakfast nook/green room. Great family home or perfect for TWU students looking for the shortest commute ever.***



Special features:

Completely updated chef's kitchen.

Many original build-ins through-out.

Washer/Dryer and refrigerator remain for next tenant's use.

Tankless hot water system which is a really great and useful luxury.

Vinyl double-paned windows all new in the last few years keep utilities costs down.



No Smoking in Property!