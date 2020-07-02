All apartments in Denton
601 East College Street

601 East College Street · No Longer Available
Location

601 East College Street, Denton, TX 76209

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
carport
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
This Beautiful 5 Bedroom 3 Bath Colonial located on large corner lot on Vine St. and College St. is directly across from TWU on the east side of the campus. Its a great neighborhood! Short walking distance to Quakertown Park, the library and a huge public pool and then just a couple more blocks to the city center. The front porch is an amazing spot to sit and drink your morning coffee and the view of the sunsets behind TWU's classic old building's are amazing. Gorgeous, mature landscaping in front and back yard with a storage shed and carport. This 1934 home has had extensive updates and features large open layout with updated commercial style Kitchen, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, formal dining room, office/study, living room, wood burning fireplace and breakfast nook/green room. Great family home or perfect for TWU students looking for the shortest commute ever.***

Special features:
Completely updated chef's kitchen.
Many original build-ins through-out.
Washer/Dryer and refrigerator remain for next tenant's use.
Tankless hot water system which is a really great and useful luxury.
Vinyl double-paned windows all new in the last few years keep utilities costs down.

No Smoking in Property!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 601 East College Street have any available units?
601 East College Street doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 601 East College Street have?
Some of 601 East College Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 601 East College Street currently offering any rent specials?
601 East College Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 601 East College Street pet-friendly?
No, 601 East College Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 601 East College Street offer parking?
Yes, 601 East College Street offers parking.
Does 601 East College Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 601 East College Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 601 East College Street have a pool?
Yes, 601 East College Street has a pool.
Does 601 East College Street have accessible units?
No, 601 East College Street does not have accessible units.
Does 601 East College Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 601 East College Street does not have units with dishwashers.

