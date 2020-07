Amenities

Well kept home in the highly regarded community of Country Lakes North in Argyle. This 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, open floor plan is cute, clean and feels like home! It has great use of space and tons of amenities close by. Feed the ducks at the pond, swim, fish, play at the park or walk the trails with a friend. Beautiful fenced backyard is also the perfect place to play. You are sure to love this great neighborhood that is convenient to both I35E and I35W. Call today for a showing!