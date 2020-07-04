5716 Dolores Place

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Upon entering this beautifully designed home, you will find a private study and a gorgeous dining room. Island kitchen provides a built-in convection microwave, granite counters, walk-in pantry and lots of storage space and opens up to the living area wired with surround sound. The private Master Suite offers a separate tub and walk-in frameless shower with subway tile surround. The floor plan also offers two spacious secondary bedrooms. Enjoy sitting in the backyard and entertaining outdoors on the expanded covered patio. Feel secure with 2 exterior cameras. This home is a beautiful find in a great location in North Denton County! Fridge, Washer, and Dryer Included