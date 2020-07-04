All apartments in Denton
5716 Dolores Place

5716 Dolores Place · No Longer Available
Location

5716 Dolores Place, Denton, TX 76208

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Upon entering this beautifully designed home, you will find a private study and a gorgeous dining room. Island kitchen provides a built-in convection microwave, granite counters, walk-in pantry and lots of storage space and opens up to the living area wired with surround sound. The private Master Suite offers a separate tub and walk-in frameless shower with subway tile surround. The floor plan also offers two spacious secondary bedrooms. Enjoy sitting in the backyard and entertaining outdoors on the expanded covered patio. Feel secure with 2 exterior cameras. This home is a beautiful find in a great location in North Denton County! Fridge, Washer, and Dryer Included

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5716 Dolores Place have any available units?
5716 Dolores Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 5716 Dolores Place have?
Some of 5716 Dolores Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5716 Dolores Place currently offering any rent specials?
5716 Dolores Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5716 Dolores Place pet-friendly?
No, 5716 Dolores Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 5716 Dolores Place offer parking?
Yes, 5716 Dolores Place offers parking.
Does 5716 Dolores Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5716 Dolores Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5716 Dolores Place have a pool?
No, 5716 Dolores Place does not have a pool.
Does 5716 Dolores Place have accessible units?
No, 5716 Dolores Place does not have accessible units.
Does 5716 Dolores Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5716 Dolores Place has units with dishwashers.

