Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Well maintained 1-story 3-2-2 home in convenient location in N Denton. This home has an open floor plan, split bedrooms & large master suite with walk-in closet. Living area with wood burning fireplace is open to the kitchen and dining area. Laminate wood flooring throughout most of the home. Yard is landscaped nicely with a huge fenced backyard and covered patio. Refrigerator and washer-dryer provided.